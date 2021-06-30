UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Crude Draw Again Beats Forecast As Refiners Race To Pump Gasoline - EIA Data

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

US Weekly Crude Draw Again Beats Forecast as Refiners Race to Pump Gasoline - EIA Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Oil refiners drew nearly twice more crude than forecast from stockpiles across the United States last week on expectations of summer demand for fuel in a reopening economy, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Wednesday.

Stockpiles of crude in the world's largest oil consuming country fell by 6.72 million barrels last week, the data showed. Industry analysts polled by US media had anticipated a drawdown of just about 4.69 million barrels for crude during the week that on ended June 25.

The big crude draw came as US refiners operated last week at 92.9 percent of capacity, a level last seen in the summer of 2019, well before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Stockpiles of gasoline incrased by 1.52 million barrels last week, versus forecasts for a drawdown of 886,000 barrels, demonstrating the stepped-up refining activity.

Inventories of distillates that include diesel and heating oil fell by 869,000 barrels versus forecasts for a build of 486,000.

Aside from domestic consumption, exports of US crude also rose last week to an average of 3.72 million barrels per day from the previous week's average of 3.65 million.

Production of US crude, meanwhile, remained stagnant at 11.2 million barrels per day.

