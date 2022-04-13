US Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Mark Highest Increase in Over 1 Year - Energy Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US weekly stockpiles of crude rose by their highest in more than a year amid steady releases of supply from the country's emergency reserve, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 9.4 million barrels for the week ended April 8, versus the growth of 2.4 million in the previous week to April 1, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Historical data released by EIA showed it to be the highest weekly climb in crude stockpiles since the week ended March 5, 2021.

The build came amid a weekly release of 3 million barrels or more from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) authorized by the Biden administration to bridge a shortfall in supply intensified by the West's sanctions on Russia. EIA data showed for a second straight week, US imports of crude from Russia were down to zero.

Analysts polled by US media had anticipated a crude build of 2.4 million barrels on the average for the week ended April 8.

"Oil inventories were the biggest surprise, rising much higher than expectations" despite the SPR releases, analyst Greg Michalowski said on the ForexLive platform.

President Joe Biden began tapping the SPR in November to provide US refiners with oil loaned from the reserve that they would not have to pay for but return within a stipulated period of time. By doing so, the US president hoped there will be fewer transactions of oil in the open market and prices for both crude and fuel products like gasoline and diesel would come down.

The Biden administration had previously ordered the release of 30 million barrels from the SPR in March and another 50 million in November in coordination with other oil consuming countries that included China, Japan, India, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The administration's biggest SPR releases though will commence from May, when it issues a total of 180 million barrels from the SPR. Another 60 million barrels are due from the reserves of other International Energy Agency member states.

However, the Biden administration's efforts have had negligible effect so far on energy prices, with a barrel of crude remaining at around $100 per barrel while a gallon of gasoline fetches about $4 gallon, not too far from record highs above $4.30 in March. This is because refiners have been turning out more fuel products than they usually do at this time of year, resulting in extraordinarily high usage.

For last week, gasoline inventories fell 3.65 million barrels versus the 2.04-million barrel decrease expected by analysts. Gasoline for vehicles is the United States' most-consumed oil product.

Stockpiles of distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, fell by 2.9 million barrels last week versus the decline of 515,00 barrels expected by analysts.