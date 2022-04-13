UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Mark Highest Increase In Over 1 Year - Energy Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 10:41 PM

US Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Mark Highest Increase in Over 1 Year - Energy Agency

US weekly stockpiles of crude rose by their highest in more than a year amid steady releases of supply from the country's emergency reserve, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US weekly stockpiles of crude rose by their highest in more than a year amid steady releases of supply from the country's emergency reserve, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 9.4 million barrels for the week ended April 8, versus the growth of 2.4 million in the previous week to April 1, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Historical data released by EIA showed it to be the highest weekly climb in crude stockpiles since the week ended March 5, 2021.

The build came amid a weekly release of 3 million barrels or more from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) authorized by the Biden administration to bridge a shortfall in supply intensified by the West's sanctions on Russia. EIA data showed for a second straight week, US imports of crude from Russia were down to zero.

Analysts polled by US media had anticipated a crude build of 2.4 million barrels on the average for the week ended April 8.

"Oil inventories were the biggest surprise, rising much higher than expectations" despite the SPR releases, analyst Greg Michalowski said on the ForexLive platform.

President Joe Biden began tapping the SPR in November to provide US refiners with oil loaned from the reserve that they would not have to pay for but return within a stipulated period of time. By doing so, the US president hoped there will be fewer transactions of oil in the open market and prices for both crude and fuel products like gasoline and diesel would come down.

The Biden administration had previously ordered the release of 30 million barrels from the SPR in March and another 50 million in November in coordination with other oil consuming countries that included China, Japan, India, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The administration's biggest SPR releases though will commence from May, when it issues a total of 180 million barrels from the SPR. Another 60 million barrels are due from the reserves of other International Energy Agency member states.

However, the Biden administration's efforts have had negligible effect so far on energy prices, with a barrel of crude remaining at around $100 per barrel while a gallon of gasoline fetches about $4 gallon, not too far from record highs above $4.30 in March. This is because refiners have been turning out more fuel products than they usually do at this time of year, resulting in extraordinarily high usage.

For last week, gasoline inventories fell 3.65 million barrels versus the 2.04-million barrel decrease expected by analysts. Gasoline for vehicles is the United States' most-consumed oil product.

Stockpiles of distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, fell by 2.9 million barrels last week versus the decline of 515,00 barrels expected by analysts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia China Oil Vehicles United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States March April May November Market Media From Million

Recent Stories

South Korean President-Elect Names 8 More Cabinet ..

South Korean President-Elect Names 8 More Cabinet Ministers, Prime Minister

25 seconds ago
 UN Waiting for Russia's Response on Humanitarian C ..

UN Waiting for Russia's Response on Humanitarian Ceasefire Proposals - Guterres

28 seconds ago
 Biden Calls Zelenskyy to Update Him on Ongoing US ..

Biden Calls Zelenskyy to Update Him on Ongoing US Support for Ukraine - White Ho ..

30 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority seals seven outlets

Punjab Food Authority seals seven outlets

3 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastagir Khan urges PTI to avoid violating ..

Khurram Dastagir Khan urges PTI to avoid violating laws for political purpose

3 minutes ago
 Flights Delayed in Poland Due to Conflict With Air ..

Flights Delayed in Poland Due to Conflict With Air Traffic Controller Union - Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.