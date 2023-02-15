UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Up 16Mln Barrels In 4th Largest Build Ever

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Stockpiles of US crude oil rose 16 million barrels last week in the fourth largest build ever, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Stockpiles of US crude oil rose 16 million barrels last week in the fourth largest build ever, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude stocks rose by 16.238 million barrels during the week ended February 10, the EIA, which serves as the statistical arm of the US Energy Department, said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

US commercial crude inventories have grown by 50.75 million barrels so far this year.

The climb came as most US refineries entered seasonal maintenance that foresaw less processing of crude.

US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15 million barrels per day during the week ending February 10, which was 383,000 barrels per day less than the previous week's average, the EIA said.

Refineries operated at 86.5% of their operable capacity last week, the agency added. Typically, inventory runs at this time of the year are about 90% or more.

Last week's crude build was the fourth-largest ever in the history of the EIA's reporting, data showed. It was also the third largest in eight straight weeks of builds.

"That's a gigantic build," analyst Adam Button said on the ForexLive platform, referring to the 16.

3 million barrels. "It's not entirely shocking as the API data late yesterday also showed a large build, but not that large."

Trade group API, or the American Petroleum Institute, using its own count, on Tuesday reported a crude build of 10.507 million barrels for the week to February 10.

Aside from crude, the EIA reported a build in stockpiles of gasoline while noting a dip in distillate inventories.

On the gasoline inventory side, the EIA reported a build of 2.317 million, against a forecast rise of 1.542 million and the prior week's 5.008 million. Gasoline inventories have gone up by more than 19 million barrels since the start of the year. The automotive fuel is the Primary US fuel product.

The EIA said US gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell 3.2% from a year ago, to 8.334 million barrels per day.

Distillate stockpiles resumed their drop after rising last week for the first time in five weeks. Distillate inventories fell by 1.285 million versus an expected build of 0.447 million. In the previous week, distillate stocks rose by 2.932 million.

