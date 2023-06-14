US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels While Gasoline, Diesel Surge Too

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 11:26 PM

US crude oil inventories surged by almost 8 million barrels last week, well above forecast levels, and fuel stocks exceeded expectations as well, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US crude oil inventories surged by almost 8 million barrels last week, well above forecast levels, and fuel stocks exceeded expectations as well, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

The US crude inventory balance rose by 7.919 million barrels during the week ended June 9, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Industry analysts polled by US media had instead expected a build of just 1.482 million barrels in the latest week. In the previous week to June 2, crude stockpiles slid by 0.451 million barrels.

The crude build reported by the EIA, however, came with a small caveat: The release of 1.

9 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, without which the inventory rise would have been just around 6 million.

The EIA also reported a gasoline inventory build of 2.108 million barrels. Analysts had expected the agency to cite a build of 0.637 million barrels instead, after the previous rise of 2.746 million barrels.

In the case of distillate stockpiles, the EIA reported a build of 2.123 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a 0.922 million barrel rise, against a decline of 5.075 million in the previous week. Distillates are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships and fuel for jets.

