US Weekly Jobless Benefits Down 7% in Continued Rebound From COVID-19 - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The weekly filing for jobless benefits in the United States fell by some seven percent last week as some 473,000 people filed for unemployment claims, the lowest number since March 2020 that marked the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said Thursday.

"In the week ending May 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 473,000, a decrease of 34,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,500."

The department revised upward by 9,000 the previous week's claims numbers from 498,000 to 507,000.