US Weekly Jobless Benefits Down 7% In New Low Since Start Of Pandemic - Labor Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Benefits Down 7% in New Low Since Start of Pandemic - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The weekly filings for jobless benefits in the United States fell by about 7 percent last week as some 444,000 people filed for unemployment claims, the lowest number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday.

"In the week ending May 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 473,000, a decrease of 34,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,500."

