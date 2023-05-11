UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless Claims At 1- Year Highs, Raising Chance For Fed Rate Pause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 09:25 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

The number of Americans on jobless benefits has hit 1 year highs, according to weekly data from the Labor Department on Thursday that raised the chance for the Federal Reserve to withhold interest rate hikes from June as the central bank advances in its fight against inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The number of Americans on jobless benefits has hit 1 year highs, according to weekly data from the Labor Department on Thursday that raised the chance for the Federal Reserve to withhold interest rate hikes from June as the central bank advances in its fight against inflation.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance rose by 22,000 during the week to May 6 to reach 264,000, the highest since October 2021, Labor Department data showed. Economists polled by US media had forecast total claims for the period at just around 245,000.

The weaker labor picture coincided with separate data from the department that showed producer prices � or what wholesalers of merchandise charge retailers � posting a smaller-than-expected growth in April.

The so-called Producer Price Index, or PPI, posted a year-on-year growth of 2.3% in April, versus 2.7% gain in March. This was the lowest annual growth in the PPI since January 2021.

"The data move (in jobless claims) to the upside is starting to support weaker employment," economist Greg Michalowski said in a posting on the ForexLive forum. He said the unemployment data along with weaker PPI "support a Fed that is likely to keep rates unchanged.

"

The Fed has identified robust job and wages growth as two of the key drivers of inflation.

The Fed has a mandate of ensuring "maximum employment" through a jobless rate of 4% or below, and keeping inflation "manageable." The last was a task easily achieved before the COVID-19 breakout, when prices expanded less than 2% a year. The pandemic and the trillions of dollars of relief spending by the government, however, triggered runaway inflation since mid-2021.

The labor market has been the juggernaut of US economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, with hundreds of thousands of jobs being added without fail since June 2020 to make up for the initial loss of 20 million jobs to the pandemic. Average monthly wages have also grown without a stop since May 2021.

The central bank has raised rates by 10 times since the end of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2022, adding a total of 5% to the previous 0.25%.

After its last rate hike, the Fed said it will "closely monitor" data in the coming months� and assess their effectiveness in helping the United States return to its inflation target of 2%.

That has given hope to the central bank's watchers that the Fed could call for a pause at its next decision on rates on June 14.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job Bank Price United States January March April May June October 2020 Market Media From Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty allevi ..

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty alleviation: Federal Minister for Fi ..

4 minutes ago
 US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay fo ..

US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay for Recent Bank Failures - FDIC

4 minutes ago
 Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief ..

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief from courts, says Marriyum

41 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

49 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design ..

ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design remotely operated marine suppl ..

56 minutes ago
 26 dead as Israel, Gaza militants trade fire for t ..

26 dead as Israel, Gaza militants trade fire for third day

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.