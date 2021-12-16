US Weekly Jobless Claims at 206,000, Consolidating From 5-Decade Lows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US jobless claims came in at 206,000 for last week, rising from the previous week's five-decade lows, as the employment market consolidated some of its dynamic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

"In the week ending December 11, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 206,000, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a release. "The previous week's level was revised up by 4,000 from 184,000 to 188,000."

Economists polled by US media had anticipated 200,000 filings for jobless benefits for the week ended December 11. In the previous week to December 4, claims came in at 184,000, the lowest since September, 1969.