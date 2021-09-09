UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless Claims At 310,000 In New Pandemic Low - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US jobless claims rose by 310,000 last week, remaining below the key 400,000 for a sixth straight week for a new pandemic low, the Labor Department data said on Thursday.

"In the week ending September 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 310,000, a decrease of 35,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."

