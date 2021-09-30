UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless Claims At 362,000, Below 400,000 Mark For 9th Week Running - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) US jobless claims were at 362,000 last week, remaining below the key 400,000 level for a ninth week in a row in continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Labor Department showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending September 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 362,000," the department said in a news release, adding that the number was, however, 11,000 higher from the previous week's 351,000.

