US Weekly Jobless Claims At 385,000 As COVID Headwinds Ease Slightly - Labor Dept
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US jobless claims dipped below the key 400,000 mark last week according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested a modest labor market recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"In the week ending July 31, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 385,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement.
The previous week's level was revised down by 1,000 from 400,000 to 399,000.