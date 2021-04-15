US Weekly Jobless Claims at 576,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

Some 576,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, well below forecasts, suggesting that the job market was once again trying to turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Some 576,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, well below forecasts, suggesting that the job market was once again trying to turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending April 10, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 576,000, a decrease of 193,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.