US Weekly Jobless Claims at 684,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Some 684,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, the lowest number since the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, suggesting the jobs market may finally be turning the corner, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending March 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 684,000, a decrease of 97,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.