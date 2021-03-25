UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weekly Jobless Claims At 684,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 684,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Some 684,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, the lowest number since the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, suggesting the jobs market may finally be turning the corner, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending March 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 684,000, a decrease of 97,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March May Market From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

10 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

14 minutes ago

Entrepreneurship Centre, AASTMT organised online w ..

32 minutes ago

127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.