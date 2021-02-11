UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 793,000 Last Week as COVID-19 Struggles Continue - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Some 793,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, demonstrating the job market's continued difficulty in turning the corner from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending February 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 793,000,  a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

