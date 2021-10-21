US Weekly Jobless Claims at New Pandemic-Era Low of 290,000 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) US jobless claims hit a new pandemic-era low of 290,000 last week in continued recovery from the near two-year long coronavirus crisis, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending October 16, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 290,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a new release. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."