US Weekly Jobless Claims At New Pandemic-Era Low Of 281,000 - Labor Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims at New Pandemic-Era Low of 281,000 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) US jobless claims hit a new pandemic-era low of 281,000 last week in continued recovery from the nearly two-year long coronavirus crisis, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending October 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 281,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a new release. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."

