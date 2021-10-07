UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless Claims Below Key 400,000 Mark For 10th Week Running - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US jobless claims were at 326,000 last week, remaining below the key 400,000 level for a tenth week in a row in continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Labor Department showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending October 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 326,000, a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

