UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless Claims Below Key 400,000 Mark For 10th Week Running - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Below Key 400,000 Mark for 10th Week Running - Labor Dept.

US jobless claims were at 326,000 last week, remaining below the key 400,000 level for a tenth week in a row in continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Labor Department showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US jobless claims were at 326,000 last week, remaining below the key 400,000 level for a tenth week in a row in continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Labor Department showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending October 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 326,000, a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

Unemployment filings have not crossed the 400,000 bar since the week ended July 31. That is an important indicator for the Federal Reserve, which is closely watching labor market recovery to begin tapering its monthly stimulus of $120 billion for the economy.

Economists polled by US media had expected 348,000 filings in the latest week. In two previous weeks, the numbers reported by the Labor Department were higher than forecast, although below the 400,000 bar.

"This is a nice improvement after two weeks of disappointing data," economist Adam Button said in a comment posted on ForexLive.

Continuing claims for the week ended September 25 reported with a one-week lag slid to 2.71 million from the previous week's level of 2.81 million. That brought the weekly unemployment rate down by 0.1% to 2.0%.

Some 19 months into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the main concerns of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. More than 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

The US economy itself shrank 3.5% in 2020. This year though, growth has been quite dynamic, with a 6.7% rebound for the second quarter though that was still below the 8.5% expected by economists.

The Fed thinks growth will average at 6.5% for all of 2021. But Chairman Jerome Powell also says it may take a while for "full employment" defined by a monthly unemployment rate of 4% or lower to occur. The monthly unemployment rate stood at 5.2% in August.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job Nice Powell United States March April May July August September October 2020 Market Media All From Billion Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear E ..

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear Emergencies After Earthquake

6 minutes ago
 Soft loans of Rs 2.60 bln disbursed under KJP: For ..

Soft loans of Rs 2.60 bln disbursed under KJP: Fortnight Report

6 minutes ago
 Abrar Shakir's Naat collection 'Hamara Nabi' launc ..

Abrar Shakir's Naat collection 'Hamara Nabi' launched

6 minutes ago
 Act being introduce to redress medical problems: ..

Act being introduce to redress medical problems: Dr Faisal

16 minutes ago
 KP Governor condoles loss of human lives in Harnai ..

KP Governor condoles loss of human lives in Harnai earthquake

16 minutes ago
 Asad Umar stresses evolving an effective strategy ..

Asad Umar stresses evolving an effective strategy of disaster mitigation, optimu ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.