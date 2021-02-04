UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Jobless Claims Dip For 3rd Week In Row As COVID-19 Pain Continues - Labor Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Dip for 3rd Week in Row as COVID-19 Pain Continues - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US weekly jobless claims fell 4 percent last week, registering their third weekly decline even as the labor market and economy continued to struggle from the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending January 30, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 779,000," the department said in a news release. It revised up claims in the prior week to January 16 to 812,000, from a previously published 847,000. That brought the latest week's claims down by 33,000, or 4 percent.

