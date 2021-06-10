US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 2% in Continued Progress From COVID-19 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The weekly filings for jobless claims in the United States fell by 2 percent last week as some 376,000 people sought unemployment benefits, the lowest number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday.

"In the week ending June 5, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 376,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 385,000," the department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000."