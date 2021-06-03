US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 5% to Lowest Since Start of Pandemic - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The weekly filing for jobless benefits in the United States fell by about 5 percent last week as some 385,000 people filed for unemployment claims, the lowest number since March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said Thursday.

"In the week ending May 29, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 385,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."