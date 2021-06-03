UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 5% To Lowest Since Start Of Pandemic - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 5% to Lowest Since Start of Pandemic - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The weekly filing for jobless benefits in the United States fell by about 5 percent last week as some 385,000 people filed for unemployment claims, the lowest number since March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said Thursday.

"In the week ending May 29, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 385,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States March May 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

7 minutes ago

Zeeshan Aziz - Meet one of Pakistan's leading digi ..

10 minutes ago

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

33 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

34 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

34 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.