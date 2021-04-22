UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Down Nearly 7% to 547,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Some 547,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, almost 7 percent below the previous week's level, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested the job market was continuing to turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending April 17, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 547,000, a decrease of 39,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a press release.

