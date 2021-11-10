UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit New Pandemic-Era Low Of 267,000 - Labor Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit New Pandemic-Era Low of 267,000 - Labor Dept.

US jobless claims hit a new pandemic-era low of 267,000 last week in continued recovery from the nearly two-year long coronavirus crisis, the Labor Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) US jobless claims hit a new pandemic-era low of 267,000 last week in continued recovery from the nearly two-year long coronavirus crisis, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending November 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 267,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a release. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."

