US Weekly Jobless Claims Little Changed Amid Recovery From COVID - Labor Dept.

US jobless claims changed little last week, with about 268,000 filing for benefits versus the previous week's revised level of 269,000, according to Labor Department figures on Thursday which continued to reflect dynamic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) US jobless claims changed little last week, with about 268,000 filing for benefits versus the previous week's revised level of 269,000, according to Labor Department figures on Thursday which continued to reflect dynamic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending November 13, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 268,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."

It added that the previous week's level was revised up by 2,000 to 269,000 from 267,000.

