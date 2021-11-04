US Weekly Jobless Claims Reach New Pandemic Low of 269,000 - Labor Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US jobless claims fell to a new low of 269,000 last week in a sign of continued economic recovery from the nearly two-year-long coronavirus crisis, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending October 30, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 269,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000," the statement said.