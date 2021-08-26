US Weekly Jobless Claims Remain Below 400,000, Indicating Recovery - Labor Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US jobless claims for the third week of August came in at 353,000, well below the key 400,000 mark for a fourth week running, according to Labor Department data on Thursday.

"In the week ending August 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 353,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement. "The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 348,000 to 349,000."