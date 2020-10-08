UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High At 840,000 - Labor Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High at 840,000 - Labor Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The number of US workers seeking jobless benefits remained high last week, with some 840,000 Americans filing for unemployment benefits, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, in a sign that the job market continues to struggle seven months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending October 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 840,000," the Labor Department said. It revised claims in the previous week upward to from 837,000 to 849,000, putting the current week's drop at 9,000.

