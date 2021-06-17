UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise After 7 Weeks, Challenging Recovery From COVID - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The weekly filing for jobless benefits in the United States was about 37,000 above the previous week, rising for the first time in nearly two months in a setback to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said Thursday.

"In the week ending June 12, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 412,000, an increase of 37,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement.

