UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise Again After 2-Week Decrease - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise Again After 2-Week Decrease - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US jobless claims rose again last week after falling for two previous weeks in a row, with the Labor Department reporting an additional 2,000 filings for unemployment insurance this time that highlighted the job market's continued struggle for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending July 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 373,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a news release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job July Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

6 minutes ago

TECNO successfully concludes the Khunjerab Pass Ph ..

8 minutes ago

England won the toss, opt to bowl first against Pa ..

12 minutes ago

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

38 minutes ago

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.