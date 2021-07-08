US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise Again After 2-Week Decrease - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US jobless claims rose again last week after falling for two previous weeks in a row, with the Labor Department reporting an additional 2,000 filings for unemployment insurance this time that highlighted the job market's continued struggle for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending July 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 373,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a news release.