US Weekly Jobless Claims Stay Below 400,000 As COVID Headwinds Ease - Labor Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US jobless claims remained below the key 400,000 mark for a second week in a row, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested continued labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending August 7, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 375,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement.

