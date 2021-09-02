US Weekly Jobless Claims Stay Below Key 400,000 Mark for Fifth Week Running - Labor Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US jobless claims reached new lows since the start of the pandemic, coming in at 340,000 for the final week of August, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending August 28, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 340,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement attesting to the continued labor market recovery from the pandemic. "This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500."