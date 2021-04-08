UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weekly Jobless Claims Up Over 2% As Struggle With COVID Continues - Labor Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:01 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims up Over 2% as Struggle With COVID Continues - Labor Dept.

Some 744,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, up 2.2 percent from the previous week, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that demonstrated the job market's continued struggle with the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Some 744,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, up 2.2 percent from the previous week, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that demonstrated the job market's continued struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending April 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 744,000, an increase of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

In the previous week to March 27, filings for jobless benefits rose to 728,000, rising back above the 700,000 level it broke below the prior week, the first time since the COVID-19 breakout a year ago.

Economists polled by US media had forecast 680,000 jobless claims filings for last week to continue with the narrative of an improving labor market.

There were not many clues for the jump of more than 2 percent in weekly claims. Some analysts thought the numbers may have been higher if not for last week's Good Friday holiday in some US territories.

The "Easter (break) could skew these numbers for a couple weeks," Adam Button, economist at ForexLive, said in a commentary.

Some pointed to the persistent drop in continuing jobless weekly claims as a sign of labor market progress. Continuing weekly claims reported with a one-week lag slid to 3.73 million for the week ended April 3, from 3.75 million during the week to March 27.

The weekly reading for annual unemployment was at 2.6 percent, unchanged from the previous week. While this number is included in each weekly report on jobless claims, policymakers tend to, however, look at the monthly unemployment rate as a better gauge of the overall jobs picture. The last monthly unemployment rate published by the Labor Department was 6 percent for March.

A year into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the biggest challenges of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. About 8.5 million of those jobs may have not returned, data shows.

The US economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020, after a 2.2 percent growth in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job Progress Reading United States March April May 2019 2020 Market Media From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADEDD organises first virtual edition of &#039;The ..

7 minutes ago

Militants Beheaded 12 Foreigners in Mozambique, Vi ..

3 minutes ago

MEPCO to set up power distribution centre for Rama ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

3 minutes ago

IBA files review petition in lawyers' illegal cham ..

6 minutes ago

Bacha Khan Medical Complex granted MTI status

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.