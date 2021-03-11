US Weekly Jobless Drop 6% to 712,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Some 712,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, about 6 percent lower from the previous week, as the job market continued making incremental progress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending March 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 712,000, a decrease of 42,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

The number was slightly smaller than the 725,000 filings forecast for last week by economists surveyed by US media. But the data still demonstrates that that one year into the COVID-19 crisis, the challenge of fixing the job market remains herculean.

"(The) data (is) slightly better than the expectations and better than last week, but at 712K, it is still at elevated levels," economist Greg Michalowski said, commenting on the ForexLive forum.

Filings for jobless claims stood at just over 280,000 during the week to March 15, 2020, before exploding with the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Labor Department said that continuing weekly claims ” reported with a one-week lag but sometimes considered a better gauge of the labor market ” slid to 4.14 million for the week ended March 6, from a previous 4.34 million. The unemployment rate also dipped slightly, by 0.2 percentage point, to 2.9 percent.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. About 10 million of those jobs have not returned, data shows.

The US economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020, after a 2.2 percent growth in 2019.