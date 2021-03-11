UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weekly Jobless Drop 6% To 712,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

US Weekly Jobless Drop 6% to 712,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Some 712,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, about 6 percent lower from the previous week, as the job market continued making incremental progress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending March 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 712,000, a decrease of 42,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

The number was slightly smaller than the 725,000 filings forecast for last week by economists surveyed by US media. But the data still demonstrates that that one year into the COVID-19 crisis, the  challenge of fixing the job market remains herculean.

"(The) data (is) slightly better than the expectations and better than last week, but at 712K, it is still at elevated levels," economist Greg Michalowski said, commenting on the ForexLive forum.

Filings for jobless claims stood at just over 280,000 during the week to March 15, 2020, before exploding with the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Labor Department said that continuing weekly claims ” reported with a one-week lag but sometimes considered a better gauge of the labor market ” slid to 4.14 million for the week ended March 6, from a previous 4.34 million. The unemployment rate also dipped slightly, by 0.2 percentage point, to 2.9 percent.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. About 10 million of those jobs have not returned, data shows.

The US economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020, after a 2.2 percent growth in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job Progress United States March April 2019 2020 Market Media From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

57 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

1 hour ago

Malaysia PMâ€™s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

1 hour ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

1 hour ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.