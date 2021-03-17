US Weekly Oil Output Steady While Refining Improves After Texas Storm - Energy Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US oil production remained steady at 10.9 million barrels daily last week while refining of crude improved to above 75 percent of capacity, Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly Petroleum Supply-Demand Report on Wednesday.

At Friday's count, US oil production was unchanged from the previous week's estimated output of 10.9 million barrels per day, the report revealed, indicating that the petroleum industry was normalizing from the February snowstorm that hit Texas.

Refining of crude, meanwhile, improved to a utilization rate of 76.1 percent of capacity, compared with the previous week's 69 percent and the record low of 56 percent noted in the first reporting week after the Texas winter storm, the EIA report said.

Texas is the largest US state for drilling and processing of both oil and gas. An unexpectedly severe Arctic blast hit Texas in mid-February, freezing the flow of oil and gas in some of its key shale drilling basins. Work also came to a standstill at major refineries in the state.

Production of oil fell to 10 million barrels per day right after the storm while refining fell nearly 40 percent from the seasonal 90-95 percent of capacity.