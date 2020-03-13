US Weight Support for Energy Producers Amid Lower Oil Prices - Mnuchin

The Trump administration is looking at the energy market woes as a large portion of the country's economy is affected by oil prices slump, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Trump administration is looking at the energy market woes as a large portion of the country's economy is affected by oil prices slump, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday.

"A big part of the US economy... is impacted by lower oil prices and we are on top of that," Mnuchin told reporters.

He indicated that the White House is considering support for US energy producers.

The secretary said "the energy issue" had nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak and was rather caused by the dispute between the OPEC and Russia, who failed to agree on continued oil supply restrictions.

Mnuchin said that he and President Donald Trump had discussed the issue with Saudi Arabia.

"I saw the Russian ambassador the other day on other issues and we talked about the energy," he added.

While lower oil prices hurt the energy sector they give a boost to other industries, including struggling airlines, and average households, through cheaper gasoline, Mnuchin noted.

Crude prices slumped by over 30 percent earlier this week, their biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War, after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cuts deal last week, although there has been a slight rebound on Friday.