UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weight Support For Energy Producers Amid Lower Oil Prices - Mnuchin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

US Weight Support for Energy Producers Amid Lower Oil Prices - Mnuchin

The Trump administration is looking at the energy market woes as a large portion of the country's economy is affected by oil prices slump, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Trump administration is looking at the energy market woes as a large portion of the country's economy is affected by oil prices slump, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday.

"A big part of the US economy... is impacted by lower oil prices and we are on top of that," Mnuchin told reporters.

He indicated that the White House is considering support for US energy producers.

The secretary said "the energy issue" had nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak and was rather caused by the dispute between the OPEC and Russia, who failed to agree on continued oil supply restrictions.

Mnuchin said that he and President Donald Trump had discussed the issue with Saudi Arabia.

"I saw the Russian ambassador the other day on other issues and we talked about the energy," he added.

While lower oil prices hurt the energy sector they give a boost to other industries, including struggling airlines, and average households, through cheaper gasoline, Mnuchin noted.

Crude prices slumped by over 30 percent earlier this week, their biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War, after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cuts deal last week, although there has been a slight rebound on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia White House Oil Trump Alliance Saudi Arabia Market Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU officers deploy on Greek border to slow migrant ..

2 minutes ago

Senior US Trade Delegation Plans to Visit Minsk La ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow plans coronavirus medical centre on Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II postpones engagements over viru ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuanian Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Toll in Israel Rises to 127 - Health M ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.