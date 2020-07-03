US Welcomes New Probe on African Development Bank Allegations - Treasury Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The US government welcomes the decision by the African Development Bank (ADB)'s governing board to probe the work of its ethics committee, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"I welcome the African Development Bank Governors' decision to conduct an independent review of the work of the Bank's Ethics Committee and its appointment of a high-level panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson to conduct the review," the statement said on Thursday.

The new review will investigate the record of ADB President Akinwumi Adesina, 60, from Nigeria who was criticized in a report earlier this year for an alleged poor record of running the bank, including favoritism and enriching himself. The bank's own ethics committee cleared him of the charges but in May the Trump administration demanded an independent inquiry.

The Robinson Panel will also include Gambia Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and World Bank Vice President Leonard McCarthy, the ADB said on Wednesday.