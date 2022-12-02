US Welcomes Reports About EU Reaching Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap - White House

The United States welcomes the reports about the European Union reaching an agreement on imposing a price cap on Russian oil, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States welcomes the reports about the European Union reaching an agreement on imposing a price cap on Russian oil, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We see the reports and it is welcome news that they're coming together towards a price cap," Kirby said during a conference call.