US Welcomes Reports About EU Reaching Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap - White House
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 11:30 PM
The United States welcomes the reports about the European Union reaching an agreement on imposing a price cap on Russian oil, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States welcomes the reports about the European Union reaching an agreement on imposing a price cap on Russian oil, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.
"We see the reports and it is welcome news that they're coming together towards a price cap," Kirby said during a conference call.