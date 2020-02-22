US Wells Fargo Bank Accepts $3Bln Fine for Misleading Investors, Fake Accounts - SEC

The US fined Wells Fargo Bank $500 million for misleading investors as part of an overall $3 billion settlement with regulators over a scandal in which employees secretly opened multiple accounts without customers' knowledge to meet aggressive sales goals, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced in a press release

"Between 2012 and 2016, Wells Fargo publicly touted to investors the success of its Community Bank's 'cross-sell' strategy... even though it was inflated by accounts and services that were unused, unneeded, or unauthorized," the release said on Friday.