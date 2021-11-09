US Wholesale Prices up 6.9% in Year to October, Highest in 11 Years - Labor Dept.

US producer prices, a measure of what wholesalers pay for goods, rose 8.6% during the year to October for their highest annual growth in 11 years, data from the Labor Department showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) US producer prices, a measure of what wholesalers pay for goods, rose 8.6% during the year to October for their highest annual growth in 11 years, data from the Labor Department showed on Tuesday.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.6% for the month of October itself versus a 0.5% growth in September, reaffirming the trend of surging inflation in the United States.

The so-called PPI report is one of the two key readings on inflation due this week, with the other being the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, which is expected to show a 0.6% monthly increase for all goods, translating into a 5.9% annual gain.

Surging demand for goods over services again led the inflation narrative in the PPI, with the price rises for final demand goods accounting for more than 60% of the index's increase. Prices of goods rose 1.2% compared with just a 0.2% rise for services, while construction prices jumped 6.

6%.

One-third of the increase in goods prices came from soaring gasoline, with prices rising 6.7% as fuel at pumps retailed at seven-year highs. Beef and veal prices, meanwhile, posted the largest collective decline of 10.3% for October PPI. The index for light motor trucks, a key driver of inflation this year, moved lower as did residential electric power.

The US economy shrank by 3.5% for all of 2020 due disruptions caused by the measures imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Growth this year has been spotty, with an annualized 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2% in the third.

The Federal Reserve announced in March that it expected a 6.5% economic expansion for all of 2021 and has not changed its target despite the uneven growth of the past two quarters. The problem for the Federal Reserve is inflation as wages and the prices of almost everything have soared from the lows of the coronavirus pandemic.