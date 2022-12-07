US Will Increase LNG Exports to UK - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States will increase liquefied natural gas exports to the United Kingdom, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Working with international partners and industry to strive to ensure LNG volumes of at least 9-10bcm over the next year via UK terminals from the US.

To this end, we will look to identify opportunities to support commercial contracts that increase security of supply," the White House said in a press release.