US Will Not Renew Russia Debt Payment Exemption Set to Expire on May 25 - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States will not renew the existing general license that provided Russia with a range of exemptions associated with the debt repayment and will let it expire on May 25, the US Treasury announced on Tuesday.

"OFAC (The Office of Foreign Assets Control) will not renew the provisions of GL-9C issued pursuant to the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587, that expire on May 25, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. EDT (5:01 a.m. GMT)," the Treasury said in a press release.