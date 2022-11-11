UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Treat Russia As Market Economy In Antidumping Proceedings - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 02:50 AM

US Will Not Treat Russia as Market Economy in Antidumping Proceedings - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy in its antidumping proceedings and will use legal tools to address alleged Russian government interference in the economy, the US Department of Commerce said in a press release.

"Today, the US Department of Commerce announced that it will no longer treat Russia as a market economy in its antidumping (AD) proceedings. This decision gives the United States the ability to apply the full force of the US AD law to address the market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy," the release said on Thursday.

The decision will result in the Commerce Department applying an alternative methodology to calculate the antidumping duties on imports from Russia, using market-based prices and costs from a country at a comparable level of economic development that produces comparable merchandise, the release added.

