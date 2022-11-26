UrduPoint.com

US Willing To Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief To Venezuela To Spur Intra Talks - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 11:25 PM

US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to Venezuela to Spur Intra Talks - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The United States is willing to provide targeted sanctions relief to Venezuela in order to encourage negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.

"We have long made clear that we believe the best solution to Venezuela is a negotiated one between Venezuelans, and Venezuelan-led, and in order to encourage that... we are willing to provide targeted sanctions relief based on concrete steps that alleviate the suffering of Venezuelan people and bring them closer to a restoration of democracy through free and fair elections," the US official said during a conference call.

