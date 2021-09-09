US Workers' Job-Loss Worries Ease But Remain Above Pre-Pandemic Levels - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Job-related anxiety among US workers eased in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, with a nine point drop in company employees who say the fear being laid off, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"[Eighteen] 18 percent are worried about being laid off, down from 27 percent in 2020," a press release explaining the poll said.

The annual Gallup poll dating back 1997 also looks at anxiety over other "job-setbacks." Twenty percent of workers say they fear work hours could be cut, down from 27 percent in 2020, the release said.

Workers who fear their pay will be cut fell from 28 percent in 2020 to 23 percent in the latest poll while worries of cuts in job benefits fell from 30 percent to 27 percent, the release added.

The decline in worker anxiety coincides with conditions in the US job market that favor employees over employers, with companies struggling to fill vacancies and the number of unfilled jobs greater than the number of unemployed workers, according to the release.