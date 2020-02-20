US Works on Sanctions Enforcement to Halt China From Importing Iranian Crude - Envoy

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:22 PM

The Trump administration is working on sanctions enforcement against China for allegedly importing hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian crude each month, US Special Representative Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Trump administration is working on sanctions enforcement against China for allegedly importing hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian crude each month, US Special Representative Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday.

"We still are seeing a few hundred thousand barrels a month going to China... we would like to see that number get to zero, so we're going to continue working hard on sanctions enforcement," Hook said.

Hook pointed out that the United States has sanctioned Chinese individuals and entities three separate times to curb its purchase of Iranian oil.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and re-introduced wide-ranging sanctions against Tehran.

Washington vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that other countries stop any purchases from that country or risk being sanctioned.

The nuclear agreement - also signed by China, France, Germany, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union - stipulated that Iran should keep its nuclear program peaceful and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

