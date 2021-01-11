UrduPoint.com
US$1.013 Bln Earned Through 205,503 Metric Tons Bedwear Export In 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:57 PM

US$1.013 bln earned through 205,503 metric tons bedwear export in 5 months

The country earned US $ 1.138 billion in first five months of current financial year by exporting about 189,172 metric tons of bed wear as against exports of 205,503 metric tons worth US $1.013 billion of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The country earned US $ 1.138 billion in first five months of current financial year by exporting about 189,172 metric tons of bed wear as against exports of 205,503 metric tons worth US $1.013 billion of corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review exports of bed wear from the country including bed sheets, bed covers and other materials grew by 12.28 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2020-21 US $ 362.702 million also earned by exporting about 85,348 metric tons of towels as compared the exports of 82,231 metric tons valuing US $ 317.488 million of same period last year.

The exports of towels from the country witnessed about 14.24 percent growth during five months of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, US $ 1.510 billion also earned by exporting about 67,546 thousand dozens of knitwear during the period under review, which stood at US $ 1.320 billion and 51,034 thousand dozen in same period of last year.

Ready made garments wroth US $ 1.205 billion also exported during the period under review as compared the exports of $1.55 billion of corresponding period of lat year.

Over 14,440 thousand dozens of ready made garments exported in first fromJuly-November, 2020-21 as compared the exports of 26,083 thousand dozens of same period of last year, which was up by 4.36 percent when it was compared with the exports of same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that textile group exports from the country during the period under review had witnessed about 4.88 percent growth in five months as textile exports crossed US $ 6.044 billion that stood on US $ 5.763 billion in same period of last year, it added.

