UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US$107 Mln Needed To Provide Humanitarian Aid To N.K. Next Year: U.N.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:14 PM

US$107 mln needed to provide humanitarian aid to N.K. next year: U.N.

About $107 million will be needed to carry out humanitarian assistance projects in North Korea next year, U.N. data showed Thursday, forecasting that the impoverished country will continue to face food shortages

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :About $107 million will be needed to carry out humanitarian assistance projects in North Korea next year, U.N. data showed Thursday, forecasting that the impoverished country will continue to face food shortages.

The money will be spent mostly on providing better access to food, health, drinking water and other basic necessities, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The amount is around 10 percent lower than $120 million aimed to collect for such projects this year.

The U.N. agency expected that North Korea will continue to face food shortages next year influenced by droughts, floods and poor harvests.

North Korea has suffered chronic food shortages apparently due to unfavorable weather conditions and a lack of fertilizers amid crushing global sanctions.

According to a recent report, North Korea's crop production this year is thought to be below average, an estimate that adds to concerns that its already serious food shortages could worsen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Poor Water North Korea Money Million

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

8 minutes ago

AC granted four day physical remand of accused to ..

8 minutes ago

Dollar loses 04 paisa against Rupee

8 minutes ago

PARC organizes workshop on watershed management in ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey starts to use robots for health exams in 20 ..

5 minutes ago

Custodian of Roza-e-Rasool meets Bilawal

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.