USA ambassador to Pakistan visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :USA Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for a meeting with members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Ambassador was warmly received by President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik along with other officials.

According to the SCCI Press release, while addressing to the house President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, mentioned that both the United States of America and Pakistan were celebrating 75 years of bilateral partnership.

Malik emphasized on the areas of mutual interest including enhanced trading linkages, women empowerment, green environment & sustainable production.

Abdul Ghafoor Malik further mentioned that the United States of America could extend its cooperation, expertise, technological support, and a conceptual framework to promote the model of Sialkot, across Pakistan.

He said that USA was the top trading partner of Pakistan and that both countries should focus on further improving the bilateral trade.

In this regard, he mentioned about cooperation from US Embassy in exchanging trade delegations, participation in US based trade exhibitions, and finding common grounds for collaboration mutually beneficial for businesses of both countries.

Ambassador of the USA to Pakistan Donald Blome, in his address shared that the United States was committed to helping Pakistan mitigate the effects of climate change, promotion of sustainable energy, encouraging women's participation, and enhancing bilateral trade.

While interacting with the business community of Sialkot the Ambassador expressed his conviction that partnership between the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the US Embassy would further strengthen and that both countries would support private cooperation important for improving ties in all field.