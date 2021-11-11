UrduPoint.com

USA, China, UK Top Exports' Destination Of Pakistani Products: Razak

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products followed by China and United Kingdom (UK) during the first four months of financial year (2021-22)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products followed by China and United Kingdom (UK) during the first four months of financial year (2021-22).

In a tweet, he said exports to the USA during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at US $2080 million against the exports of US $1558 million during July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 33 percent.

This was followed by China wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $935 million against the exports of US $514 million last year, showing increase of 82 percent.

Similarly,UK was at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $742 million during the months under review against the exports of US $669 million during last year, showing growth of 11 percent, he added.

The adviser said that the country's total exports stood at $9.44 billion during July-October (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $7.57 billion during July-October (2020-21), showing an increase of around $2 billion.

More Stories From Business

