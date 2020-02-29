UrduPoint.com
USA, China, UK Top Three Destinations Of Pakistani Exports: State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP)

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:27 PM

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first seven months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first seven months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-January (2019-20) were recorded at US $ 2440.411 million against the exports of US $ 2366.163 million during July-January (2018-19), showing an increase of 3.13 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $ 1056.773 million against the exports of $1038.023 million last year, showing nominal increase of 1.80 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 1004.520 million during the current financial year against the exports of US $ 1039.609 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 3.37 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $ 984.881 million against $ 743.474 million during last year, showing increase of 32.47 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $ 799.

324 million against US $ 767.483 million last year, the data revealed.

During the first seven months, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 633.121 million against US $ 676.197 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $ 597.048 million against US $ 546.690 million.

Pakistan's exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 525.942 million against US $ 533.148 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at US $ 463.043 million against US $ 448.649 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the current financial year were recorded at US $ 440.909 million against US $ 452.491 million while the exports to France stood at US$ 257.809 million against US $ 268.514 million.

Pakistan's exports to Singapore were recorded at US $ 126.657 million during the current financial year compared to US $ 158.880 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at US $ 168.951 million against US $172.429 million, to Saudi Arabia US $ 278.966 million against US $ 180.161 million whereas the exports to India stood at US $ 17.672 million during the financial year against US $ 250.167 million during last year.

